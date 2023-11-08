Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hayward were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,458,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hayward by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,899,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,046,000 after acquiring an additional 254,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,885,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after acquiring an additional 791,339 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $420,108. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hayward Stock Up 0.4 %

HAYW opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.09. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

