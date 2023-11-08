Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,893,000 after buying an additional 537,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $5,306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 110,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

