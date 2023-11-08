Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

