Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,734,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $36,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $100,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $110.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.56%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

