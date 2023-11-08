Insider Buying: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Director Acquires 3,786 Shares of Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average is $138.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.