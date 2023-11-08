Insider Buying: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $456,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,677,791 shares in the company, valued at $48,923,241.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.02. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

