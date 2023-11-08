Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,905 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,905 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $261,260.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,683,695.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,421 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $44,434.67.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,982 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $711,063.08.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,648 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.54 per share, with a total value of $83,517.92.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,913 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,091,031.25.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $66,491.32.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,102 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $66,444.22.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,066 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,020.42.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,812 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $387,079.24.

On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,985 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.42 per share, for a total transaction of $453,393.70.

On Thursday, September 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,267 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $416,583.80.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EMO opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

