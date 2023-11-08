Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,905 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,905 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $261,260.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,683,695.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,421 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $44,434.67.
- On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,982 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $711,063.08.
- On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,648 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.54 per share, with a total value of $83,517.92.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,913 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,091,031.25.
- On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $66,491.32.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,102 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $66,444.22.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,066 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,020.42.
- On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,812 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $387,079.24.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,985 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.42 per share, for a total transaction of $453,393.70.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,267 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $416,583.80.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:EMO opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $33.43.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
