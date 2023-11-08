Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Major Shareholder Sells 103,808 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 356.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 125,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

