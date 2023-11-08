Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Sells 7,350 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after buying an additional 463,055 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after buying an additional 2,204,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 423,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.