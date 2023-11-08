Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) CAO Sells 670 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $600.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $571.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $569.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,290,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

