Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells 80,977 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $496,389.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,836,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,646,555.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kevin Michael Mullins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 2nd, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13.
LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.08. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $9.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
