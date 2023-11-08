Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells 80,977 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $496,389.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,836,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,646,555.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Michael Mullins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.08. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.19 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFST

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.