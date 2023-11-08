Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,789.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NIC stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44.
Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.
Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on NIC. Stephens lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nicolet Bankshares
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.