Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,789.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NIC stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 158.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NIC. Stephens lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

