Insider Selling: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) CAO Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Omnicom Group Price Performance
Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 425,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 815,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,706,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicom Group
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.