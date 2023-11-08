Insider Selling: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) CAO Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 425,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 815,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,706,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

