Insider Selling: Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) EVP Mark S. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RYI opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $977.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,419,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 6.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

