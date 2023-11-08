Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CMO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CMO Jane Prior sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $210,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jane Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $940,226.76.

On Thursday, September 14th, Jane Prior sold 45,091 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $1,336,948.15.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.15. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 806,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vita Coco by 28.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COCO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

