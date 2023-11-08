International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $87.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.47.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IFF opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -37.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 51,353 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,184.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 84,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.