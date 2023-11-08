iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $174.16 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $191.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.97. The firm has a market cap of $357.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

