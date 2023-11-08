JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $13.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TaskUs from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). TaskUs had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $229.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 34.7% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 537,621 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

