Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $76.29 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.0% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $360.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.14 and its 200 day moving average is $327.98. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

