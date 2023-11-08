Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

KW opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.61%.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares in the company, valued at $105,946,049.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

