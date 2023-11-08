Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,187 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $414,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

