Knight Therapeutics (GUD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Knight Therapeutics to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$89.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.15 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 4.81%.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$511.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.16. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$4.28 and a 52 week high of C$5.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.38 per share, with a total value of C$115,737.60. Insiders own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

