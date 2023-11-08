Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $456,300.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Trading Down 3.3 %

LBTYA stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $1,700,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 202.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.