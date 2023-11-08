Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Director Sells $456,300.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 78.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

