Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,921,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,611,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 663.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LGND opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $922.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

