LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells $429,174.10 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in LPL Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.