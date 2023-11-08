LPL Financial LLC Buys 72,915 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 112.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,682,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,590,000 after buying an additional 845,712 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,090,000 after purchasing an additional 944,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $353.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

