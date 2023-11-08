LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 604.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,548,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock opened at $262.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.72.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.08 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.