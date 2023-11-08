LPL Financial LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 622.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $267.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

