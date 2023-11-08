LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Get Our Latest Report on AM

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.