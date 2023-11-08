LPL Financial LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 6,698.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 718,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 707,601 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,895,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after acquiring an additional 192,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 123,397 shares during the last quarter.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

EIPX opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $22.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Profile

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

