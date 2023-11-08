LPL Financial LLC Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $979,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $14,572,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $3,438,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE KNF opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.69. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Stories

