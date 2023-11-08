LPL Financial LLC Purchases 49,387 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,387 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

