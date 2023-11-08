LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 254,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

