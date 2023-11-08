LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,612,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832,304 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.