LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 54.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at $693,485,443.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,740 shares of company stock worth $6,944,642. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The business had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

