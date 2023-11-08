LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BGRN opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $48.07.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
