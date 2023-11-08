Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given a $475.00 Price Target at Evercore

Evercore set a $475.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $444.13.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $413.69 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $419.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.