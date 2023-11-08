Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 157.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Masimo Stock Down 1.2 %

MASI stock opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

