McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Leann B. Smith Sells 660 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $457.96 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $465.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $213,522,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

