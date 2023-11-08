McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Leann B. Smith Sells 660 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $457.96 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $465.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $213,522,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
