Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $360.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.14 and its 200-day moving average is $327.98.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.