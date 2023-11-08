Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,641 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.3% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 38,734 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 937.4% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,602 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $360.53 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.98.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.