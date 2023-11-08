Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,557 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,810 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.4% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $161,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $360.53 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.