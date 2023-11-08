Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 937.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,602 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 10.5% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,192,528,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,635 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $360.53 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

