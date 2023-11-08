MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 14.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 61.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159,502 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 10.1% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.46%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.