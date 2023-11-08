Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $83.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.72. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000,032. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000,032. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at $299,989.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

