Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ThredUp

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $241.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $82.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 72,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $233,059.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 34,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $132,779.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 72,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $233,059.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,628 shares of company stock valued at $577,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ThredUp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,874,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 391,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.