Neonode (NEON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Neonode stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. Neonode has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Neonode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. State Street Corp raised its stake in Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the second quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

