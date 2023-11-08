New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 718,498 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,446,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 718,498 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.2% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,190,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average of $179.76. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

