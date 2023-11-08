NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Robert Owen Smith Sells 8,500 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NMI Trading Down 2.2 %

NMIH stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in NMI by 94.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 158,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in NMI by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NMI by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

